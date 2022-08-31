Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Up 53.9% Over Last Week

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $5,115.96 and approximately $31,997.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00483645 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.08 or 0.01903800 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00245828 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.