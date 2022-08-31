Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $10.84

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.35. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 829 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,746,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 568,533 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 427,800 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 813,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 298,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.