E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,257 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

