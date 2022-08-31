E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,431 Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 38,107 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICPT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ICPT opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

