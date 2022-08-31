E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Geron were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GERN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Geron by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 33,734 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Geron by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Geron by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,398 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 569,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,553 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Down 0.9 %

Geron stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.