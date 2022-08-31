E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,981 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDUS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Insider Transactions at Radius Health

Radius Health Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 4,012 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Radius Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. Research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

