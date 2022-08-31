E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $425.11 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

