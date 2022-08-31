E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

