E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $134,000 Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 115,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Markels acquired 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $119,865.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.