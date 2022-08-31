E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 732.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 73,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $302.86 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $283.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.96 and a 200 day moving average of $355.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

