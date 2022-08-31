E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $201,000 in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of SANA opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

