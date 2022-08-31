E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

NYSE:C opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

