E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $59,000 Investment in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 858,999 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Chimerix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Chimerix by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,541,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 390,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 171.05% and a negative net margin of 17,482.40%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

