E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.