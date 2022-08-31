E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 407,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $809,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,676.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,134,603 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

