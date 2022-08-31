E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 477 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $371.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.06 and its 200 day moving average is $413.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

