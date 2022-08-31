E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,320 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 26.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.29. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 75.37% and a negative net margin of 15,391.36%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on VBI Vaccines from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

