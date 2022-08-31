E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 35 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Shares of BLK opened at $672.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $675.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

