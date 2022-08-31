E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 45 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $154,472,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $485.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.20. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $504.99. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

