E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $167,000 Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen upped their target price on FibroGen to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.