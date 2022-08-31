E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $205,000 Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

