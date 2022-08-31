e-Gulden (EFL) Price Down 6.6% This Week

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $895,896.77 and $47.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00027919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00267204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001079 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000961 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002454 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,217 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,060 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

