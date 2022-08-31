EarnX (EARNX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46.39 Million

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. EarnX has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and approximately $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00439715 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00824498 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015858 BTC.
EarnX Coin Profile
EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling EarnX
Receive News & Updates for EarnX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EarnX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.