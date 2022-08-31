Elementeum (ELET) Hits Market Cap of $6,669.48

Elementeum (ELET) traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Elementeum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elementeum has traded down 66.3% against the U.S. dollar. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $6,669.48 and $4.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00441565 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820106 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015783 BTC.
About Elementeum
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com.
