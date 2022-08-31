Elitium (EUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $727,758.00

Elitium (EUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Elitium has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00004453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $24.88 million and approximately $727,758.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00132668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033027 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elitium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

