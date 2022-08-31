Elrond Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $43.44 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $53.75 or 0.00265741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00096241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021808 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000296 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,078,855 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

