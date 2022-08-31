Emercoin (EMC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7,524.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $876,977.95 and approximately $7,524.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00059246 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,774,250 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.