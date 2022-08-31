Empire Token Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (EMPIRE)

Empire Token (EMPIRE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Empire Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empire Token has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $466,019.00 worth of Empire Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Empire Token has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00459542 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015604 BTC.
Empire Token Profile
Empire Token’s official Twitter account is @realempiretoken.
Buying and Selling Empire Token
Receive News & Updates for Empire Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empire Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.