Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 564,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

