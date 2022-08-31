Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs Sells 5,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,776.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $139,950.00.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,239,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,280 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,916,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,644,000. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.