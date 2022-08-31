Envista (NYSE:NVST) Shares Up 3.6%

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $37.92. 16,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,772,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 50.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

