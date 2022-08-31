EnWave Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of EnWave in a report issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.85 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnWave’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get EnWave alerts:

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on EnWave from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

EnWave Price Performance

EnWave Company Profile

CVE ENW opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. EnWave has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.85 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

(Get Rating)

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.