Enzyme (MLN) Price Reaches $23.02 on Top Exchanges

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $46.92 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $23.02 or 0.00114383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,264 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,519 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

