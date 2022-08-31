EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after acquiring an additional 715,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2,073.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 660,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $78,741,000 after purchasing an additional 630,024 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.68.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG stock opened at $121.86 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.05 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

