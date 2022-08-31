EOS Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $309.42 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00006820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 999,409,639 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

