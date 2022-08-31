EQIFI One Day Trading Volume Hits $150,514.00 (EQX)

EQIFI (EQX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, EQIFI has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EQIFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. EQIFI has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $150,514.00 worth of EQIFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.
EQIFI Profile
EQIFI’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,520,012 coins. The Reddit community for EQIFI is https://reddit.com/r/EQIFI. EQIFI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
