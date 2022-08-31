Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes Sells 7,000 Shares

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $19,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,720 shares in the company, valued at $219,947.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equillium Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ EQ opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Equillium, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equillium by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter worth $14,009,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equillium by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Equillium

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

