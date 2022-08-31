ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Volume Hits $168.00

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One ERC20 coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 89.4% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $20.67 million and $168.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005069 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132651 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032871 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083676 BTC.
ERC20 Coin Profile
ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a coin. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ERC20 Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.
