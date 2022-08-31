ETHA Lend Market Cap Hits $164,464.78 (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, ETHA Lend has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHA Lend has a total market cap of $164,464.78 and approximately $1.09 million worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ETHA Lend Coin Profile

ETHA Lend (ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHA Lend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHA Lend using one of the exchanges listed above.

