ETHPad (ETHPAD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,558.00

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $767,753.16 and approximately $6,558.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETHPad has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00432043 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00823062 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015307 BTC.
About ETHPad
ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ETHPad
