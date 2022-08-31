ETNA Network Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, ETNA Network has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. ETNA Network has a market cap of $265,433.13 and $8,669.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance.

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

