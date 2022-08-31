EvidenZ 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,561.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $1,561.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00133650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00081954 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars.

