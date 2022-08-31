Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($30.61) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVT. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec Stock Performance

ETR:EVT opened at €22.49 ($22.95) on Wednesday. Evotec has a 1 year low of €20.16 ($20.57) and a 1 year high of €45.83 ($46.77). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €25.24 and a 200-day moving average of €25.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 562.25.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.