ExclusiveCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $60,230.75 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $60,230.75 and $120.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

