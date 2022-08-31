Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Raised to $47.00 at Mizuho

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 645.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Exelon by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after buying an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

