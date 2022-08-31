Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Short Interest Down 21.1% in August

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EXFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of EXFY opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -14.86. Expensify has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $94,026.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,583.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 14,097 shares of company stock worth $282,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,459,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $68,842,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,382,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Expensify by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 958,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 495,741 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

