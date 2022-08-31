extraDNA Hits Market Capitalization of $39,442.52 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $39,442.52 and $4,339.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,203.16 or 0.99883458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00060030 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00223660 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00142507 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00234697 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00057015 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00057915 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

extraDNA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

