EYES Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,365.00 (EYES)

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. EYES Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.14 million and approximately $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EYES Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.
EYES Protocol Profile
EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. EYES Protocol’s official website is www.eyesprotocol.io/en. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EYES Protocol
