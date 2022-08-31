FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 193.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,096,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $437.63 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.07.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total value of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $602,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.75.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.