Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 3.7%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 165,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,758,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.00.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Farfetch by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

